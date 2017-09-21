Queen’s toys and infant dress up for sale at Battle auction

Several dolls the Queen played with as a child went up for sale at an auction in Battle this week.

The toys, along with a selection of her clothes she wore as a baby, were put up for auction by Burstow & Hewett.

The three girl dolls that were up for sale. Picture courtesy of Burstow & Hewett

They were given to the former royal nurse Clara Knight, who looked after Her Majesty in her early years while the Queen Mother was undertaking ceremonial duties.

The selection of toys on offer, each vauled at £300. included three dolls and a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse made by the British toy maker Dean’s Rag Book Company.

All of these were given Ms Knight in the 1920s and 1930s, who then sent them as gifts to her family.

The royal nanny died in 1946 but the collection has remained in her family since.

The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dolls. Picture courtesy of Burstow & Hewett

At Wednesday’s auction alongside the toys were around 20 garments, including infant dresses made in silks and linen, expected to fetch £1,500 in total.

Items included a pink silk jacket, which belonged to the Queen Mother and 1920s dresses worn by the Queen and Princess Margaret.

Several photographs were part of the collection, including a picture of Her Majesty sat on Ms Knight’s lap wearing a bonnet.