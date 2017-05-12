School’s epic fundraising efforts

St Etheldreda’s House at Battle Abbey School raised a total of £3,369 for a number of different charities after two terms of fundraising.

The students and staff have just finished an exceptionally busy couple of terms of fundraising, planning and activities in an attempt to raise as much as possible.

The school cake sale kicked off the cash flow with £398 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, which was shortly followed by the ‘The Little Princess’ charity evening, which involved 20cm of hair being cut and made into a wig, raising a total of £1,623.50 in the process.

The end of the first term saw another £725 raised for Great Ormond Street and the Stroke Association by putting on a Movie Theme Day, which received continued commitment from school staff and students, helping them raise a staggering amount.

Donna Brampton, head of St Etheldreda’s House, said: “I have been delighted with the contribution from the students to help make the events a success, having raised an incredible £2,314 in the first term.”

Term two saw an additional £598.50 raised for both Stroke Association and Great Ormond Street hospital, thanks to the support of the school community, as well as recent Hastings Half Marathon commitments and sponsorship directly though Just Giving.

Donya Rafati, a sixth form pupil at Battle Abbey school who took part in the ‘The Little Princess’ charity evening, added: “I would like to sincerely thank Mr Clark and Battle Abbey, my school, who allowed for their generosity and having supported us in so many ways imaginable.”

She added: “I only hope that this encourages more of us to take part in aiding such charities, or any you might have a connection with.”

For more information on Battle Abbey School, visit www.battleabbeyschool.com.

