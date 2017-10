The annual Northiam Bonfire took place yesterday evening (October 21).

Due to popular demand, the full route of the procession was reinstated along the A28 between New Road and Dixter Road.

Northiam Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper.

The procession started in the Bonfire Field at 7.30pm, and made its way to the Muddy Duck before turning around and making its way back to the Bonfire Field.

Photos by Frank Copper.