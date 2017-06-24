Smiles all round during open day

Children from Battle and Langton Primary School brought smiles and laughter to residents at Saxonwood Care Home in Battle as they joined them in celebrating National Care Home Open Day on Friday (June 16).

Betty, a resident at Saxonwood, said: “I really enjoyed the whole day. One of the best parts for me was getting a photo with little Oliver, who is in the reception class at the school. I also enjoyed a good chat with Huw Merriman, discussing many different issues.”

Resident at Ardath Betty, with Oliver from Battle and Langton Primary

The day started with an outdoor arts and crafts session, led by Sarah Bryant of Creative Minds.

Residents of the care home and the Year 6 pupils enjoyed making a stunning electric blue and iridescent marble mosaic bird bath, before a visit from local MP Huw Merriman in the afternoon.

Mr Merriman said: “It is always a pleasure to visit Saxonwood Care Home in Battle and last Friday was particularly special as we celebrated National Care Home Open Day. Pupils from the reception class at Battle and Langton were also there and proudly showed me a new bird bath for the garden which they had helped to make. It was lovely to see the different generations enjoying each other’s company. I then had a chance for tea and a chat with the residents.

“We had some quite lively and interesting discussions about recent events such as the General Election and other national issues. The residents take a keen interest in politics and current affairs and gave me some great advice for my new term.”

Vafa Hurst, Sussex Housing & Care regional manager, said: “Our open day was a great success. The theme this year was friendship and the residents and the schoolchildren had the opportunity to chat and enjoyed getting to know each other. Many thanks to all for working so hard to make this such a special day.”

For further information about Saxonwood Care Home, visit www.sussexhousing.org.uk/saxonwood.

