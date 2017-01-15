Teeing off to Europe for a two day, five country golfing challenge....!

A group of Sussex golfers are taking the sport to the fore with a charity golfing challenge over five European countries in less than two days this summer.

The 80-hole charity challenge, will see players teeing off for the first hole in England and sinking the final putt 40 hours later in Germany. Along the way they will have played in France, Belgium and Holland.

The golfers are members of Icklesham Casuals Football Club, which celebrates its 80th season this year.

Money raised by the challenge, set to take place in June, will be shared between the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Alzheimer’s Society and the fund to complete the club’s new pavilion.

Bob Baker, Icklesham Casuals Football Club’s chairman, said: “Icklesham Casuals have raised several thousand pounds for charities over the last few years through a variety of events and we are delighted to now give our support to the Alzheimer’s Society and the Motor Neurone Disease Association for our ambitious 80th birthday challenge.”

Personalised golfing events organiser John Cooper, who has arranged the trip, will be accompanying Icklesham club members Bob Baker, Steve Beale, Adam Forrest, David Mayne and Nick Sparks on the challenge. They are looking for sponsorship for each of the 80 holes.

To find out more about the charity challenge, including course details, visit: www.icfc.co.uk

To sponsor a hole or to find out more about the golf day email: ickleshamcasualsfc@hotmail.com