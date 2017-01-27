Today’s Rye and Battle Observers, January 27

Today’s Rye and Battle Observers lead with the story about the family of a convicted paedophile, who took his own life during his trial, vowing to fight to clear his name.

The inquest into the death of Darren Turk was held this week.

Today's front page of the Battle Observer

The 54-year-old was found hanged at his Etchingham home on June 16, 2016, ahead of being found guilty of historic child sex abuse at Frewen College where he used to work.

Turk, of Fontridge Lane, was found guilty of 14 offences including rape and indecent assault, from 1996 to 2002.

Elsewhere, on page three a farm shop’s owners have said they have been forced to close because of extortionate business rates and are being hassled into clearing out their sheds.

On page four we lead with the inquest into the death of Battle university student, Grace McAdie, who died from head injuries after her car overturned in Northiam on August 2 last year.

Residents are also frustrated by the poor condition of a rat-run off the A21, which often floods and gets icy in cold weather, following a bus crash last week.

One of Claverham Community College’s buses got stuck on Bluemans Lane on the school run last Friday morning (January 20). The full story is on page five.

Bexhill and Battle’s MP Huw Merriman has also spoken in Parliament this week, urging Government ministers to deliver more funding for schools in his constituency. Turn to page seven.

A district judge and his assistant are also facing jail for stealing £1 million from clients of their law firm to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Simon Kenny, 61, of Old Hunt Stables, Catsfield, and his assistant Emma Coates, 47, from Selsey, raided customer accounts at CK Solicitors over a period of four years.

Turn to page eight for the full story.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission returned to inspect the local health trust and the Conquest Hospital and the report was published this week.

The trust has gone up a rating from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’, but it remains in special measures.

See page 16 for analysis of the report and we will bring you more reaction in next week’s Observer.

For letters and opinion turn to pages 30 and 31.

Turn to page 58 for Wow 24/7 for all the latest entertainment news and events happening across 1066 Country.

Finally sports reporter Simon Newstead brings you all the latest sporting action and news from around the area, which starts on page 84.

