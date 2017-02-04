COUNTY TRAVEL: Saturday, February 4

Keeping you up to date with travel news across the region.

RAIL:

Signal problems at Wadhurst mean that trains from Hastings towards Tonbridge are terminating at Robertsbridge. Replacement bus services are in effect. Read more here.

ROAD:

A27: Expect disruption on he A27 westbound between the A24 North and the junction with the A280 due to roadworks.

