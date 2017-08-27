TRAVEL NEWS: Rail lines closed due to ‘trespassers’

Rail lines in East Sussex are currently closed due to ‘trespassers’, Southern has announced.

A spokesman for the rail operator said: “Due to trespassers on the railway between Lewes and Seaford all lines are closed.

“Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

“Network Rail, who own and maintain the track on which we run our trains, are attending the issue and will be providing updates to us.”

Disruption is expected until to last until 7pm tonight.

Replacement buses will run between Lewes and Seaford.

They are expected to be at Lewes at about 3pm and Seaford at about 3.30pm.