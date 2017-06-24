TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Saturday, June 24

The main roads across the county are reporting no major incidents so far for motorists but there is disruption on some train services for thos planning to head up to London.

Southeastern is not running any trains to or from London Charing Cross today (Saturday, June 24) and tomorrow (Sunday, June 25).

This is because Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between London Charing Cross and London Bridge, closing all lines.

Instead a half hourly service will run between London Cannon Street and Hastings, calling at Orpington, Sevenoaks, Hildenborough, Tonbridge, then all stations to Hastings.

Southern is reporting no problems with its services today and no engineering works affecting routes in Sussex.

