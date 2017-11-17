UPDATE: Lorry ‘hit by an empty train’ at level crossing

A lorry has been ‘hit by an empty train’ at the level crossing at Newhaven Town Railway Station, Sussex Police have said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “It happened at 7.10am.

“A lorry struck a level crossing barrier.

“It was subsequently hit by an empty trian.”

No injuries are reported by the incident is causing significant disruption to traffic.

A Sussex Police road policing unit is assisting British Transport Police and Network Rail in dealing with the situation.

Rail lines were closed initially but are not open.