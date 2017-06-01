UPDATE: Major rescue after 11-year-old girl plunges 30ft from rope swing

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called after an 11-year-old girl fell 30ft from a rope swing today (Thursday).

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, a crew was called to Cackle Street in Brede where she had fallen down a steep slope into a wooded area at around 12.30pm.

A crew from Rye was first on the scene for the fire service, and was backed up by a four wheel drive from The Ridge in Hastings, said ESFRS.

The aerial ladder platform and another fire engine from Bohemia Road in Hastings joined them.

Working alongside the ambulance service, ESFRS said the four wheel drive was used to take firefighters to the casualty, who was rescued using a basket stretcher.

The casualty was then, the fire service added, left in the care of paramedics and the air ambulance.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “With a difficult extraction from the woodland area we sent three cars including a critical care paramedic, an ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team who were also supported by the Fire Service.

“The girl was flown to Conquest Hospital in Hastings with chest and back injuries by the air ambulance for further treatment.”