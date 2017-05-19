Beckley’s village voice is back!: If you have anything you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

Beckley School Log Book Quote: On the 21st May 1873 - the then Headmaster Mr W F O’Connell wrote “ Only 45 children present in the morning and 14 in the afternoon in consequence of the Chapel Jubilee . No registration. The Reverend called but in consequence of the small attendance did not give his usual Scripture Lesson. Children present were taught new rules in Arithmetic but as there is many absent this will have to be repeated sometime after the hop-picking holiday. The children were allowed 10 minutes in the playground today. Gave half holiday in the afternoon.”

PARISH ASSEMBLY: Thursday May 25th 7.30pm in The Village Centre.The Parish Assembly is an informal, friendly meeting for villagers to get together, it is not a Parish Council meeting, and all villagers are invited to come along and find out what is happening in the village and/or ask any questions relating to village life. Your opinions on what is happening in your village are important and now is the time for you to have a voice.

The Battle of Britain; a talk by Chris Wren organised by Beckley History Society. Friday 26th May 8pm Beckley Village Hall.

Fun Dog Show: Another date for your diary is Sunday May 28th when there will be a fun dog show and car boot sale on the Jubilee Field to raise funds for new play park equipment. Dog show entries from 10 . Judging from 11am.

Car Boot Sale: Sunday May 28th Jubilee field. Sellers from 9am –Kings Bank Lane entrance and buyers from 10am. Refreshments available in the Village Hall. pitches £10 a car no commercial vehicles/sellers please. Funds raised will go towards new play park equipment.

The Eye’s have it!;Northiam and Broad Oak Patient’s Participation Group (P.P.G.) have organised a talk by a local practitioner about the care of eyes throughout our lives. Refreshments available c/o Northiam WI. Northiam Village Hall June 7th at 7.30pm.

Summer Fete: Beckley School Association’s annual fete is on Saturday 1st July. please put the date in your diary and support them.

Brownie/Guide helpers needed: Beckley Guide and Brownie unit are in desperate need of some extra help in order to remain open from September onwards…without extra help they may have to close. You don’t need to have been a guide or Brownie yourself you just need to be enthusiastic ,enjoy developing new skills and enjoy meeting new people . If you wish to find out more contact jaybeckleygrownies@gmail.com

Beckley’s clubs: society’s, classes and groups held in Beckley Village Centre: Regular monthly Beckley Parish Council Meetings are held every 2nd Wednesday in the month. Visit the new website for updates www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk.

Beckley Trefoil meet at 2pm - 4pm 9 on the 3rd Monday of the month in the small hall. Beckley computer club 07904 837 751. Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Term Time only every Wednesday £2 per family 9.15-11.15 free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. Pilates every Monday 6-8pm Wednesdays 1.30 -230pm Sarah Lush 07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesdays 4.30- 6pm contact Petra Darvill 01233 330128.Brownies and Guides term time Thursdays 6.30pm in the small hall. Table Tennis every Thursday 930 - 1130 am old & new members welcome Carol Cobby 01797 252382. Yoga every Friday 930-11am contact Evelyn Lamb 260569. Friends of Beckley Church Coffee Morning 1st Tuesday 10.30am-1230. BECKLEY W.I 2nd Monday 7.30pm BECKLEY W.I ARE LOOKING FOR NEW MEMBERS Call Marion 260450 or Anthea 260838. Beckley Lunch Club 2nd Thursday 12.30pm bookings Tony Bryant 260518. Beckley History Society contact Dennis Ward 260313. Beckley horticultural society 01797 260232. Beckley players 01797 230572. Outside of the centre: Beckley bowls club 01797 252129. Beckley Rangers club chairman Phil Brain on 01797 260513 Beckley Parish Church: Holy communion 8:00, Mattins or Eucharist 10:00 ( 2nd and 4th) Beckley Gospel Church: Every Wednesday Bible study 7:00

