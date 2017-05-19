William Past: it was good to see William Past the number two at Bodiam Castle after his accident in his home but I must say when I last saw William at the castle he did look like could do with some time off from his hard work but how can he with one of the best castles around to look after but we hope he will have some time off soon?

Bus services: do please use the Sunday bus service 349.

Amicus Horizon: Amicus Horizon manage some of the homes in Levetts Lane and would like to apologise to residents for spelling Bodiam wrong - it’s Bodiam not Bodium.

Saint Giles: the next services Saint Giles is on May 21 and will be holy Communion at 11:15 AM.

Dora Churcher: the service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Dora Churcher took place at Saint Giles on May 11. The officiant at the service was father Christopher Channer. In the poem read by Zoe Kempton you can smile because she has lived and cherish her memory. Donations in memory of Dora may be made directly to a charity of your choice.

