Pantomime: Rehearsals are well underway for the next production by the Burwash Amateur Pantomime society. The scenery and props are all in hand and look very colourful and beautifully done. They are performing Calamity Jane The Panto by Limelight Scripts. Performances are on Saturday 4 at 2.30 & 7.30pm, Sunday 5 at 2.30pm, this is a dress up performance when the audience are invited to dress up as cowboys, indians, Mexicans bison etc. Friday 11at 8pm and Saturday 12 at 2.30 & 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Internet café in the bear car park on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 10am to 1pm. Or you can book on line on www.ticketsource.co.uk/baps All the profits go to local children’s clubs and groups.

Bateman’s: Take a walk through the Rewards and Fairies winter garden trail at Bateman’s, the home of author Rudyard Kipling. The walks are on until 5 February . Start your adventure in Puck’s fairy ring of wooden toadstools and follow the sculpture trail round the garden to find a wise tree spirit and search for the hidden little homes of Puck’s woodland fairy friends. Normal entrance plus £1.50

