Car Boot Sale: Tomorrow is the chance to find a bargain or even an unidentified treasure to take to the Antique Road Show when the fundraisers of St Laurence Church hold a Car Boot Sale at the Catsfield Playing Fields. The gates open for sellers at 8.30am and to the public from 9am – 11.30am, the cost for cars is £7, Vans £10 and entrance for browsers is 50p. Hot and cold refreshments will be available including the famous Catsfield bacon butties.

A Study Day: On Saturday 8th July the new Archdeacon of Hastings, the Venerable Dr Edward Dowler, will be coming to talk to us under the title of ‘Faith under Fire’. He will be looking at some of the claims of the so-called new atheists and how we can respond respectfully, but robustly. The day will start at 10am – 2pm in the Catsfield Village Hall, please bring your own lunch and drinks will be provided. All are welcome and an indication of numbers attending would be helpful. There is a list at the back of the church on which to sign up, so let’s show the Archdeacon what thriving parishes there are in Catsfield and Crowhurst, as we have proved on previous study days.

Catsfield School Fete: The school fete on Saturday was hot, hot, not that the children seemed to care as they rushed around spending the money handed out by weary relatives who sat under the marquee enjoying the atmosphere. Simon and Jo’s boy William won three coconuts, which raised the usual question “what to do with them?” There was a huge raffle, lots of competitions, stoolball wicket, pony rides, football, cakes, Pimms, barbecue and the usual tug-o-war. No details yet of money raised, but a tremendous effort by the PTA.

Norah Philcox: (thanks to Penny for this). Norah Philcox died peacefully aged 92 on Tuesday 13th June, at Grosvenor Park Nursing Home where she had lived happily for over two years. Norah moved to Catsfield with her late husband Frank and their young family and she took a very active part in village life for over 60 years. Among many of her roles she played Stoolball, before doing the scoring and organising all their fixtures, ending as President. She did the Cricket and Football teas whilst enjoying watching many generations of the family play. Norah loved her role as prompt for the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society and she worked hard on many committees, alongside helping to run the family engineering business. She was a long-serving treasurer of the WI and was the first treasurer of the New Village Hall Charity Committee.

For many years as a Governor of Catsfield School, Norah took on the responsibility of Chair and with her passion and determination, she was the driving force behind the extension of the school playing fields and the funding and building of the invaluable new School Hall. She is remembered by many generations of school children for the enthusiastic way she helped them with their reading.

Norah will be greatly missed by her children, Ann, Richard and Penny, also Mike, Maggie and Lynn, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many residents of Catsfield, past and present. A memorial service will be held at St Laurence Church, Catsfield, at 2.30 pm on Thursday 29th June. All are welcome to join the family at the church and, afterwards, at Catsfield Village Hall.

Sports News: The Two-Parish Rounders Match (thanks to Linda for this report)

On a baking Saturday afternoon, Catsfield took on Crowhurst in the second Rounders Match of the series started at Pentecost two years ago (we missed out last year due to circumstances beyond……) Sadly Crowhurst were unable to field enough players to make a team so had to borrow some from Catsfield – those living in Henley Down were deemed to be from Crowhurst! Both teams were of mixed ages. The Crowhurst team batted first, scoring a total of 23 rounders – you got one rounder for a complete run round without stopping, and half a rounder if you went round but stopped at 1, 2, or 3 posts on the way. After a five minute break for a well-earned and needed glass of something cold, Catsfield batted and despite spirited resistance, 3 players were out in the first 3 minutes, as well as some resistance later in the innings from some players who didn’t like being given out……! Catsfield’s total was 22 and a half rounders. Father Michael, having been a totally impartial umpire yet again, presented the trophies, which will be kept in the respective churches for one year, then everyone enjoyed a lovely tea, organised and supervised by Jane. Father Michael says that we can do it all again next year when hopefully it won’t be quite so hot!

Cricket: (thanks to Ann as usual). A Sunday cricket match held in the sun in good spirits, peopled with family members and a win for Catsfield, what could be better? Brightling Park batted first and reached 160 all out, Andy Williams 4 for 28 and Tony Taylor 2 for 66. Josh Pitman scored 38 for Brightling, with his father Tim bowling and fielding for us. Tea was served by Sally and Polly Taylor, with David Taylor unfortunately on the sidelines with a broken finger. Catsfield’s James Wilson scored 53 not out, Andy Williams 23 not out and R Khan 38. A new edition to the Pitman family sheltering in the shade turned out not to be a puppy, but a baby for Josh and his wife. This Sunday we play Crowhurst away.

Mobile Library: Today, Friday 23rd June the East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall from 11.55am – 12.30 pm.

