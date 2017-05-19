PUBLIC MEETING: There is a Neighbourhood Plan Public Meeting tomorrow (Saturday May 20), 11.30am in the Ahrens Hall, Parsonage Croft. You are invited to attend a Meeting to hear about the progress of the Etchingham Neighbourhood Plan and the preliminary findings of the Questionnaire.

This meeting will also see the launch of the Focus Groups, the volunteers who will gather the evidence needed to support the Draft Plan that is to be written on the back of the first questionnaire and lots of follow-up work, to be sure the final Plan is what we want for the future of our village.

If Etchingham matters to you try to come, if you feel able to volunteer to help in any way that’s great but if not, don’t worry, please come along anyway because your ideas and opinions are valuable too if we are to create a Plan for everyone.

Any queries or comments please get in touch with Paulette Barton​ on 01580 819048 or paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com – if she​ does​n’t know the answer she will find one of the team who does!

DUCK RACE: The Etchingham Annual Duck Race took place last Sunday (May 14) with the Eurovision song contest providing the inspiration for this year’s theme for decorating the ducks. Early morning rain cleared to leave clear blue sky as hundreds of local residents gathered to enjoy the race. The high standard of decoration made it a tough decision for the judges deciding on best dressed duck and congratulations go to the winners of the three categories – Evie Skinner who won the competition for under 5s, Zoe Tooke in the under 12s and Alice Chadwick who won the over 12s category.

New for this year, the Power Race kicked off first with a cleverly customised entry from Matt Novis taking first prize as it sped to the finish line, better luck next year Chas. The main race started at 1pm, with close to 300 ducks entering the River Dudwell. Several different ducks enjoyed their time at the front of the pack only to get stuck at a bend or caught up in reeds. But by halfway there was one duck leading the way and it led all the way to the end, making Jo Hodder the proud recipient of this year’s winner’s trophy.

WALK TO CHICHESTER: Phil’s walk to Chichester – he made it! Phil Hinde says, “Thanks to all who supported my charity walk for the Christian Aid Week appeal. I arrived safely in Chichester on Tuesday afternoon and was welcomed by cathedral clergy and staff at the daily evensong service. I have passed my £1000 fundraising target but the need to support Christian Aid’s work with refugees goes on. So for those of you who believe in paying by results, ‘Mr.Walker’, my collecting box and mascot, will be in church on Sunday morning to receive cash or cheques made out to Christian Aid – or you can hand them in at ‘Englefield’ in the High Street.” Otherwise Phil’s electronic giving site remains open at https://www.justgiving.com/Philwalkstochichester

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed. You will find a number of contact forms on the site enabling you to easily contact various people and organisations including the Parish Clerk, Councillors and Churchwardens etc.

Information on village organisations and events is added, if you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

FETE & VILLAGE SHOW: The Fete and Village Show will be on Saturday September 9, still very much in the planning stage, keep the date free and more details will follow soon. The village photographers can get snapping ready for the event, the four photographic classes this year are “Copper”, “On the Farm”, “Hills and Mountains” and “Transport”, so get that camera clicking to produce the winning image.

STEPS MAPS: In conjunction with Fairfield Surgery, Burwash the Patient Participation Group have drawn up some maps showing walks around Burwash and Etchingham, the maps also show the number of steps between various landmarks. The aim is to encourage people to walk more for exercise, and is based on the principle that, in an effort to maximise one’s fitness, one should ideally walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day. The maps are available on the “Local Maps” page at www.burwash.org, and there is also an easy access link to download the maps on the Etchingham village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MOBILE LIBRARY: The Mobile Library now visits Etchingham once every three weeks, on Tuesday mornings 9.40am to 10.20am.at Parsonage Croft outside the School and village halls.

Here are the dates to the end of June, June 6 & 27.

If these times are not convenient, or you miss the Library when it visits, it will be at Hurst Green village hall, 12.15pm to 1.00pm and Burwash, Rother View 2.10pm to 2.30pm two days after the above dates.

ETCHINGHAM SINGERS: Last year the Singers appointed a new conductor, and acquired a large number of new members. The conductor is now Robin Hare who lives in Ticehurst, he used to run a choir there which was recently discontinued. Since Robin became conductor, the Singers are now a full SATB choir with over 30 members, they rehearse in the Parker Hall on monday evenings, 7.45 to 9.15. The choir is always looking for new members, male singers are particularly welcome, no audition is required, just a love of singing. If you are interested in joining contact Courtney Kenny courtney@courtneykenny.co.uk or Robin Hare robinlahare@googlemail.com or just turn up at the Parker Hall at 7.15 on a Monday evening.

CHURCH SERVICES: As you will know, in the past, summer services have started at an earlier time, from now on all services will remain at 11am throughout the year, unless otherwise advised, this is to allow Reverend Sally Epps time to travel from her other duties in Burwash. Service times until the end of May - May 21, Rev. Patrick Sales; Thursday May 25 (Rogation), 7.30pm, Rev. Sally Epps; May 28, Rev. Iain Morrison.

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm. If you have not already been in, visit on a nice sunny day so that you can see how bright the Church now is with nice white walls.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: The annual, very popular Etchingham Music Festival, in the Church. takes place this year Saturday July 1 to Sunday July 9, both dates inclusive, put the dates in your diary and I will give you the full details of concerts next week. Save the date, Saturday September 9, village show and event, details here when available.

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you, or your group or organisation, have events planned for coming months? Send me the dates and basic details now, I do not need the full details yet, just what the event is and the date. I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date, this lets people know in advance when your events will be and can help avoid a clash of event dates.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.