Netherfield Mobile Library: It is that time again and what time is that? The time that Ella parks up outside the Netherfield Village Store between 13.00 and 13.20. What will she be in charge of – the Netherfield Mobile Library. The date will be 24 January 2017. So, as usual, it will be time to get hold of a book.

I have just finished reading the latest offering by Lee Child called “Night School”. Whilst it was a good read it did seem to have less of an impact than normal. Another of my favourites is the author Michele Giuttari who was once an Italian Police Officer. Books such as “Death of a Mafia Don” and “A death in Tuscany” cemented his position in the list of great crime writers. However, I am sure that whatever takes your fancy will be available as you ascend the stair into a world of books. Browsing is definitely allowed until you find the book that makes you want to take it home. They will all be available on the shelves or to order. So come along, bring the kids and get reading.

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: Sorry everyone, but due to a heavy cold I was unable to get to this Monday’s session of fun. So this report is just about how to join. First week for all newcomers is free. It starts at 20.00 (or 8.00 pm in old money) and goes on until 22.00 (or 10.00 pm). The normal cost is £5.00. That is £2.50 per hour for a good time. If you are interested ring Maurice 01424 838410, text 07957588172 or email bluejazz@tiscali.co.uk.

Community Radio: One of my passions for many years has been pondering the idea of a “Community Radio Station”. What you may ask is that all about? No, community radio is not about trying to vie with Radio 1 and playing all the latest tracks from Eminem and the like, it is more along the lines of Radio 4, I guess, but locally centric. The community determines the make-up of the content which is aired. They elect a board and professionals are engaged to follow their direction and strategic values.

For instance, a “local” amateur playwrite could have their latest offering sent over the airwaves to the residents, by the “Community Radio Station”, using non-professional actors. This, I believe, would engage everyone and enhance a special community spirit. Of course, it is much more than that, but it gives a “local” voice to things that resonate within the area.

The Radio Stations themselves are generally not-for-profit organisations and have charitable status. This means that everything goes back into the operation. The idea is of course in its embryonic stage but I would love to know what people think. Email me at bluejazz@tiscali.co.uk and we will see where we go from there.

Reflections on a garden: Things are beginning to present themselves within the untouched beds that permeate our plot. Early-stage green leaves of primrose, fighting the frosts that try to turn them into white lollipops, are poking their way through the lumpy, hard brown earth, housing these wonders of nature. Over the years the population of these yellow stars has increased dramatically, as I tend to transfer any stray seedlings around the other beds, as they present such a glorious carpet of magnificence throughout the tail end of winter and the early spring. What more can you want?

I am also a great fan of acers as I have mentioned before. My wife and I usually are overcome with emotion, when viewing a different coloured specimen in a garden centre we just happened to have popped into, on our way to something more mundane. Out comes the debit card and Bob’s your Uncle, another acer to brighten up our garden. So when the frosts are about I tend to fuss over the condition of these wonders of nature.

My actions are all due to problems that occurred in the past. One year, the snow that lay across one of our specimens, seemed to “burn” the top of the branches and restricted the growth of the red foliage. However, we need not have worried as it did recover the next year. Therefore, whilst I checked today, Tuesday, and proved that our little beauties were beginning to bud, all is ok.

More next week.......

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on 07957588172 or via email at u4netherfield@outlook.com

