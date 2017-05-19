Conservation Society: The Conservation Society is in need of volunteers to keep it running. The current committee, not least Mervyn the Chairman, have worked ceaselessly for the good of the village for quite a while now and need to be able to hand over some of the more active tasks to new blood. If you are interested in the future of the village, please do consider standing for office. The more people who step forward, the less onerous the task will be, so please do think about this. Whatever, please come to the AGM on Friday 19th May at 7.30pm in the Village Hall to discuss the future of the Society.

Quiz: Northiam Village Hall Trust will be holding their Quiz Night on Saturday 20th May £7 to include supper. You are invited to bring your own drink. Book your place with Helen (01797 252152).

Open Gardens: Nine lovely gardens in Mill Corner will be open on Sunday (21st) for Northiam Bonfire’s 4th Open Gardens. Parking will be in Rent a Cherry Tree, Around the Garden Table will be bringing their pop-up garden boutique and the Bonfire tea tent will be in full swing half way round the route. Entry is £5 (children free). Seeing what other people have achieved in gardens the size of our own is always inspiring, so come along and pick up some tips!

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Dementia Support: Dementia UK are offering a free 45 minute consultation with a specialist Admiral Nurse at the Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye on Thursday 25th May. Call 020 7697 4317 to book an appointment. The sessions are aimed at family carers – Admiral nurses give one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions for families caring for someone with dementia.

Jumble Sale: Dig out your jumble for the next Village Hall Jumble Sale on Saturday 27th May at 2.30pm. Donations can be taken to the Hall on the morning, or call Marie (01797 253264) if you need to arrange for items to be collected.

Church Services: 21st : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise

