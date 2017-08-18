Chitiwiri: The bric-a-brac stall in aid of Chitiwiri at the Village Fair raised £650 thanks to generous donations of items to sell, and people coming along to buy them. Sally tells me that the money will go towards buying maize and beans for next year’s feeding programme – it’s a good time to buy as the prices are low at the moment.

The women’s sewing group have made 100 hygiene packs for girls in the last few months. They are a fantastic group and make good quality kits. The packs they make go first to the girls at Chitiwiri Primary School and packs left over go to the other schools in the area. What amazing progress they have made since 2012 when the project started!!!

News of Grace, the girl who has the tropical ulcers on her leg - she is making very good progress, still receiving treatment but the wound is healing from underneath and the skin is starting to grow over the top. Hopefully she will be in good enough health to return to school full time in September.

Sally is in discussions with people about how this situation could be prevented in future. Ideas are being formulated and plans are starting. It all takes a long time to organize but it is important that it is done properly and that it is sustainable so steady and slow is best.

Sally, and the people of Chitiwiri thank you for caring and your interest in the people at Chitiwiri. The links with Northiam make such an important difference to their lives and gives them hope for the future.

Badminton: Whilst most clubs are taking a well-earned break in August, the Friday night badminton club will be meeting throughout August, and would welcome anyone missing their regular sporting fix! Pop along to the Pretious Sports hall 8-10pm on Fridays, £3 a session.

Budgerigars: The Budgerigar Society will be holding an Open Show on Sunday in the Village Hall – I’m sure anyone with an interest would be warmly welcomed.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Sponsor me!: Karen Goldsmith is having her hair completely shaved off to raise money for a lovely 4 year old girl living in Westfield, who is terminally ill with a rare disease called Alexander disease. This will take place in a Coffee Morning in the Scout Hut, Rye (near the swimming pool) 10am to 1pm, on Saturday 9th September. There will be many stalls with many lovely prizes and you will be very welcome!

10k Run: Northiam’s 10k run is coming soon! On 17th September, runners will start at Kent & East Sussex Railway and finish at Bodiam Castle (National Trust). It’s an accurately measured road race with chip timing sponsored by local businesses Gardenscape, Bourne Sport and Northiam Boating Station. It’s a great new event for Northiam, which we hope will be an annual success. Share the word and visit www.rothervalley10k.co.uk.

National Trust: To book a place on the National Trust’s Outing to Firle Place on 5th September please contact Ros Adkins (253763). The cost of the trip is £30 including the coach trip, sandwich lunch and a guided tour of the house. There should also be extra time to explore.

Autumn Show: The next Horticultural Society Show will be on 9th September, and now is the time to leaf through the schedule (available online through the village website) and see if there are any classes you could enter. There is always a good range of photographic titles, as well as cookery, flower arranging, fruit, vegetables and flower sections. It’s always a colourful display, and a great fun to be part of it, so make this the year when you join in!

Scouts: Northiam Scout Group will be holding their annual Pig Piglet Day on Saturday 9th September, with fun and games, tea and cake.

Bonfire Procession: Make a note in your diaries and invite friends and relatives over to enjoy Northiam’s 5th Bonfire Procession and Fireworks on Saturday 21st October. This year, the procession will turn at the Beales Lane, Ewhurst Road crossroads, so more of the village can be included in the fun.

Church Services: 20th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise

