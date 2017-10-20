The next visit: of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 9th November.
East Sussex County Council will be carrying out a consultation between 21st September and 14th December on the future of the library service. They are considering the closure of a number of libraries and to do away with the mobile library service altogether. If you wish to know more about their draft strategy then visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/librarystrategy
Do not forget: Flu Vaccinations 2017 – Recommended for everyone over sixty-five and any adults under sixty-five with the following conditions: chronic heart, lung or kidney disorders, diabetes; carers and pregnant women. In addition to this the programme has been extended to include all two, three and four year old children.
Northiam surgery – Thursday 26th October, Tuesday 31st October, Friday 24th November
No appointment is necessary and the clinics run from 2-3.30 pm.
REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am. (Tern time only) . Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only) Please note that these sessions are now being organised and run by The Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School. For more details contact them on 01797 230325 (option 3) or e-mail Flying_Start@Peasmarsh.esussex.sch.uk. Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m. Six week pottery course which started on Monday 2nd October from 3 to 5 pm Please call Mike on 07484 277589 for details.
HALL OF CRAFTS: Sunday 22ND October 11 am to 5 pm
CHILDREN’S SPORTS SESSIONS: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running sports training sessions for 5-13 year old boys and girls on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October. The cost is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has again negotiated a 50% reduction on this price for children from Peasmarsh. Please note that this reduced rate is only available to parents living in Peasmarsh. For more details e-mail bournessportsassocation@gmail.com or visit peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk to download an application form
QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday 28th October at 7.30 pm = £6 (includes light supper) Teams of no more than eight. Advance booking is advised. Contact Jenny on 01797 230324
CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 22nd October 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 6.00 pm Benefice Evensong at Udimore & Deanery St.Lukestide Service
Families with children will always receive a friendly welcome at our 10 am services where there are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied.
