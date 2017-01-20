Robertsbridge Hall: is holding the monthly film night this evening Friday 20th January. The film this month will be `The Secret Life of Pets` and starts at 7.30pm.

St Mary’s Salehurst: starts this week Epiphany 3 Sunday 22nd January at Hurst Green Holy Trinity with Holy Communion at 9am. Then at 11am at Salehurst there will also be Holy Communion.

At 4pm at Salehurst Primary School there will be a service with St Mary’s Connections for those that couldn’t make it to the morning services. This will hopefully appeal to many, as it will be an informal service with lots of singing.

Citizens Advice Bureau: are in Robertsbridge Hall on the last Friday of every month between 10am – 12 noon. If you have any issues that you need help and advice with this is a fantastic service to use.

FOOTBALL: The Bridge 2nd team survived the weather and played at Icklesham Casuals II in the Macron East Sussex Football League Division 5 on a cold day. The opening 5 minutes was encouraging as The Bridge attacked from the start but poor defending allowed the hosts to score from a corner after just 6 minutes but the response was immediate with Howard Atkinson heading the equaliser a minute later. The Bridge had the ball in the net on 10 minutes but the referee disallowed the goal for unsporting behaviour. Both teams were playing attacking football and The Casuals went ahead again allowing their forward too much space to pick his spot after 20 minutes however The Bridge pushed for the equaliser and that came 5 minutes before the break when Atkinson’ low cross was tapped home from two yards by Paul Rockett. The second period belonged to The Bridge with Justin Hardy firing in from 18 yards after 53 minutes but poor shooting found The Bridge hanging on until the 70th minute when substitute Ryan Kayne’ cross found it’s way into the far corner of the net. The hosts tried to get back into the game but The Bridge defence stood firm and held on for all three points. Tomorrow the 1st team are away to Ore Athletic at Tilekiln K.O. 2p.m. while the 2nd team are at home to Division 2 side Hastings Rangers in the 2nd round of the Paul Mitchell Plastering Contractors Ltd. Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup 2nd Round K.O. 1.30p.m. Our next fund-raiser is a Disco on Saturday 28th January 2017 at Robertsbridge Club from 7p.m. with an entrance fee of just £2. The evening will start with ‘Roll Up’ which is rolling a 10pence piece along the floor to a bottle of spriit and who ever gets the closest and the end of the time wins the bottle so why not support your local football club and enjoy a cheap drink or two and dance the night away.

STOOLBALL: The A.G.M. of Robertsbridge Stoolball Club is on Monday 13th February 2017 at Robertsbridge Club at 7.30p.m.

