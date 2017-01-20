EVENING OUT - LOOSE ENDS UNTIED: Tickets are NOW on sale at the village shop for next Friday January 27 2017 when Loose Ends Untied will be performing at the village hall. The two Phil’s, Frank and Mark will be playing some classic melodies from the 20th century in their own unique style, to listen or dance to, the choice is yours. We will be pleased to welcome you from 7pm for a fun night and to give those winter blues a good shake up! Tickets are £15 to include a delicious home cooked supper, the Friends are renowned for their food, so miss out. A licensed bar will be available throughout the evening. You can also call 01424 870344 or Pauline on 01424 870412 to reserve your tickets. Organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust to get this year off to a flying start!

SEDLESCOMBE FAYRE JULY 15 2017: Are you interested in being involved in the day on the sports field this year? The Sedlescombe Societies Association held their annual general meeting at the Queens Head in October 2016 to start on planning for this years event. Nicola Evans was elected as chair for this years event along with Jan Heap as treasurer with Debra Veith, and myself to help on the organisation. A secretary is needed and more interested people in ensuring that Sedlescombe has a family day to remember in 2017. If you would like to know more then please contact Nicola on nicola@oldfarm.eu or Debra on debraveith@hotmail.com 01424 870914.

NEW BOOK CLUB: A new book club is starting in Sedlescombe in 2017. if you enjoy reading, sharing your enthusiasm for a good read and the idea of a monthly meetup over a cup of tea with a small informal and friendly group, then please get in touch with Glynis on gds01620@gmail.com or telephone 870804

SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: The first meeting of 2017 for Sedlescombe Green WI will be on Wednesday January 25 in the Village hall at 7.30pm. This is also their birthday meeting when Mr David Clark will entertain you with the story of the “Melody Makers from 1900 to 1950’s “ A sing along of old favourites will follow, party food and refreshments will be served. As always a warm welcome awaits you at this small but friendly branch of the WI . For more details call 01424 870533

TABLE TOP SALE DATE: There will be a table top sale in the village hall of Saturday February 18 from 10am to 12noon. Book your table now by calling 01424 870808, it is just £8 per table, which is provided, you just need to turn up with your items to sell. Sellers are invited to set up from 9am. Have an early spring clean and turn your unwanted items into cash for you to buy more bargains !

MINI MARKET AND COFFEE MORNING: Please remember that the first coffee morning in this year will be on Thursday February 2 at the usual time of 10am to 11.30am in the village hall. All are welcome at this friendly event so do try to make space in your diary to go along.

THE EARLY PESTALOZZI CHILDREN PROJECT: Battle Library has now installed a display about the early Pestalozzi story, with some press cuttings and other literature. The group is delighted with their support.There is a post on their website www.earlypestalozzichildren.org.uk about the activity and the group are also spreading the word locally via Facebook. Thanks to Elaine Clarke,at the Library & Info Service, who has been wonderfully helpful. The groups aim is “Gathering, preserving and relating the story of the children of the Pestalozzi Children’s Village in Sedlescombe, East Sussex who arrived between 1959 and 1965”

NEW BOOK LAUNCH: David and Barbara Martin will be launching a new book later this year. They are the leading pre-1750 timber frame building authority and a significant part of his new book is dedicated to The Street, Sedlescombe. Around the end of April, beginning of May time it is hoped that there will be a ticketed event with an introductory illustrated talk at the Queens Head, a walking tour of the Street followed by lunch and the opportunity to purchase the new book. More details with a confirmation of the date to follow , watch this space !

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

