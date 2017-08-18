SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI – EVERYONE WELCOME: The next meeting of Sedlescombe Green WI will be on Wednesday August 23 at 7.30pm in Sedlescombe village hall. The speaker will be Judy Anderson who will tell the “The Remarkable Story of Great Ormond Street Hospital”. Everyone is invited to this meeting, ladies, gentlemen and children, come and listen to this interesting story and the wonderful work they do at this hospital. WI Ladies the competition will be the usual “Flower of the Month”. Please bring a friend or two, this lady is travelling from London to give the talk. Tea, coffee and cake will be served during the evening. You will be made most welcome , for more details or transport please call 870808.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: Tickets are nearly sold out for this event, professional singer Thomasin Trezise will be returning to the village to perform along side a professional tenor, Paul Hopwood, “Opera Favourites”, in the beautiful historic setting of Sedlescombe Church on Sunday August 27. Tickets are priced at just £10 with a welcome reception from 6pm. The programme will include O Soave Fanciulla from Puccini’s La Boheme, Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, The Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata, The Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen plus more. Limited tickets are now available for sale in the village shop or email asselton@icloud.com . In aid of Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust

SEDLESCOMBE FLOWER CLUB: The club had a very enjoyable social evening last week. Although it was not the best summers evening weather wise, the company was very warm. Gill

Cachrimanis kindly hosted the event at her home, the club send their thanks to her. Any member interested in the Harvest wreath workshop scheduled for the evening of Thursday September 21 at Whatlington village hall, please let Sheila know on 01797223927 if you have not done so already, as final numbers need to be tallied to make the workshop viable.

ANNUAL CREAM TEA AFTERNOON: A date for your diary – the annual cream tea afternoon will be in the Rectory Garden on Saturday, September 2 at 3pm, when everyone will be welcome to enjoy a homemade tea. If the day should be wet the church will provide the venue.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY – HAVING A CLEAR OUT ?: The Friends of Sedlescombe church annual jumble date will be on Saturday November 4.If you are having a sort and clear out please keep us in mind for your donations, we will be able to accept these at the hall on the day of the sale. For further information please call 01424 870412

HAVE YOU NEWS?: This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. I look forward to receiving your news to be published in 2017. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

