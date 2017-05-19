Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: OBITUARY ~ It is with much sadness that I have to announce the death of a well known and well regarded local resident ~ Mr Barry Walker ~ who passed away on April 21st 2017 at St. Michael’s Hospice, following a short illness. Barry, with his wife Patricia, came to live in Cripps Corner in 1986. Being self-employed, he used his vast building and plumbing skills to improve the cottage they purchased, into the beautiful home it is now.

Barry enjoyed gardening and was soon cutting the grass at St. James the Great church, in Ewhurst Green, which he continued to assist with, until his recent illness forced him to ‘retire’. He was a very well liked and hard working person, who was always generous with his time to the parish, helping with the new Herdman Pavilion during it’s re-building and taking part in the local Bonfire Society’s annual torch making event.

Barry loved the countryside and walking, so consequently belonged to two local walking groups of which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was also involved in a local history & literary society and was treasurer for them for a time. Another of his great loves was model railways and Barry built a complex layout in an upstairs room in their home,on which was run several American B and O engines, carriages and freight sets.-- every mans childhood dream ! When he became too ill for walking, he spent many a happy hour here in peace and contentment.

Barry leaves behind two brothers and his treasured wife, Patricia, who is herself recovering from a broken neck.! Patricia says “He was the most wonderful, caring and loving husband of nearly 50 years.” A kind, warm-hearted and considerate person, Barry had been caring for Patricia himself, since she had a hip replacement about 3 years ago, which when followed by a broken leg, severely restricted her own mobility for some years. Barry had still been taking care of her until he himself, became to ill to continue. Patricia says she “ Will miss him forever.”

A service for Barry, on Thursday May 25th is to be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green at 2.00pm. A request for - family flowers only - please, but if wished, donations may be made to St. Michael’s Hospice in his name. Our warm and loving thoughts and kind wishes are sent to Patricia and the family at this sad time. He will be sorely missed.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: As you may have been aware, the Annual meeting of your parish council took place last week (!1th), when it was held at the Herdman Pavilion in Ewhurst Green. Preceding the many & varied topics discussed at this meeting, I’m pleased to announce that David Young was re-elected to another term as Chairman of the Council, with Ian Stephenson re-elected as Vice-Chairman. Our Parish Clerk Richard Farhall, continues to represent EPC at the R.A.L.C. meetings; Chairman David Young and Councillor Anne Reed, will also continue in their roles representing ESALC and Ewhurst & Staplecross Village Hall Committee, respectively. The L.A.P. Refresh Steering Group will continue with the existing Cllrs. Hyett, Reed & Young together with Mr. Larry Hyett. The proposed upgrading of children’s play equipment and provision of outdoor gym equipment at Ewhurst Green, will also continue with Cllrs. Reed, Whitaker & Hyett being the Working Group responsible for this project and a report updating the outcome of the Public Consultation held recently at Ewhurst Green, was given to their fellow councillors. The ‘Off- Road Horse Riding’ project, - the role previously undertaken by Dor Catt, has been taken over by newly co-opted Brigitte Fifield, herself well known in the ‘horsey world’ - hopefully making this liaison with Patricia Brigden (BHS representative) to improve and expand off-road horse riding in our area, a simpler, easier and more understanding way forward. EPC ‘s application for Community Match Funding for the proposed work to the grass verge , adjacent to the Cross Inn, Cripps Corner Road has been successful and we can now move forward to the next phase of this project. It was also agreed at this meeting to accept Rother District Council’s proposal for the street name which is to serve the new housing development along Northiam Road, in Staplecross. The name for this new area will be called “Stockwood Meadow”. The next E.P.C. meeting is to be Thursday June 8th commencing at 7.30pm at St. Mark’s Church Room, Northiam Road, Staplecross, All are welcome.

EAST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL: We are constantly seeing and reading about the plight of hundreds of children, of all ages, colour and creeds who are constantly being let down by the very people who should know, act & be better. E.S.C.C. have hundreds of children now in care, who not only are looking for a better, safer & more loving way of life, but who so deserve one. Did you know that 85% of people who want to adopt, want only to adopt babies ? Whilst this is, naturally, understandable and of course acceptable, - adoption is not just about babies - more than half of the children waiting to be adopted in East Sussex, are over 2 years old, or are groups of brothers & sisters. The previously sterile & strict ‘rules’ of adoption have been thrown out the window, being replaced by more agreeable, acceptable and workable guidelines which allows for more needy children to find a warm, safe and loving relationship with people who wouldn’t have been considered a few years ago. You can adopt if you are; single, in a same sex relationship or cohabiting. Age is now not a drawback, neither is your income or religious beliefs. You can also adopt whether you have any children of your own or not. For more information on this emotive subject, please either telephone 0300 330 9470 or send an email to registertoadopt@eastsussex.go.uk Please give serious thought to offering a child (or children) in need the chance to lead a full, worthy, safe and secure new life surrounded by love. - It’s what makes the world go round after all !

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Still keeping up with their hectic fixture list the members of our local outdoor bowls club have only four matches (only !) to play this week, three matches to be played at home with one being an ‘away game.The first is on Saturday May 20th and is a ‘home’ game against Rye. This match will be part of the Mermaid Trophy League. The following day (Sunday 21st) sees our team again on home ground when they play against Westfield and this match is part of the Rother Tournament. Fixture no; 3 to be played on Wednesday May 24th finds our team at an ‘away’ game with the opponents being Battle - and again this match will be part of the Rother Tournament. Last, but not least for our intrepid team this week is Match No: 4 and is another ‘home game’ with the opposition hailing from Pett. Taking place on Thursday May 25th this match is also part of the Mermaid Trophy League With many matches being played on our ‘home ground’ at the club which is on Northiam Road, Staplecross, you could be spoilt for choice as to which match you come along and spectate at. Whichever you decide, your support is always welcome and if you’d like to become more than just a spectator, then please contact any member of the club at these events or contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570.for all further information.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Another sports club which also has a busy schedule is our own village stoolball club. Formed in 1977, their clubhouse is the Pavilion at the Playing fields, Northiam Road, Staplecross and the game played between two teams is an exciting and energetic one which is a joy to watch, especially on a warm summer evening. The club have two matches to play this week, sadly BOTH of them are ‘away’ games and the first will be played at Robertsbridge on Sunday May 21st beginning at 10.30am. and will be the ‘Robertsbridge Tournament’. Match No: 2 will again be away, with the team travelling to Ashburnham where the match will start at 6.45pm. If you’d like to find out more about this sport, wander up to the playing field when they are next ‘at home’ and talk to a team member. If you can’t wait that long, please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 for all further information.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: With warmer weather promised to us, the thought of a lovely stroll among beautiful scenery, listening to bird song is an enticement for many of us to get outdoors and go for a walk. Well the members of that popular walking group the Rother Ramblers manage to do just that every week!. Summer is nearly upon us,so perhaps a good walk may be just the thing to encourage us out into the fresh air to appreciate all that is around us. Two more walks are planned for our enjoyment and the first one is right on our doorstep!. Arranged for Sunday May 21st. this is a 12 mile circular walk from Battle via Netherfield, following part of the 1066 walk. The meeting place is at the Front Entrance of Battle Abbey, High Street, Battle. OS EXP124. TQ748157. (SatNav TN33 0AD) at 10.00am. A picnic lunch is suggested and nicely behaved dogs are welcome. The ‘walk notes’ state this walk is part of the “1066 Walking Festival”. and hilly with outstanding views !. Tim is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing & you may contact him on: 01424~272459 or mobile; 07831~768588 for more details. Walk No:2 is planned for Wednesday May 24th and is a shorter stroll, being only an 8.5 mile circular walk eastwards from Mayfield. The meeting point is King George’s Field car park.- adjacent to Village Hall. OS EXP136. TQ588272. (SatNavTN20 6PJ) again at 10.am. and once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Martin will be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact him on:01424-752793 for all further information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little countryside lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This will be it’s last visit for the month of May, so please make sure you don’t miss it ~ and remember to stock up on your book quota to tide you over until it returns in June (15th) The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday May 25th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, between 2.20pm and 2,45pm - where for the foreseeable future, it will now use the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. This new(ish) ‘stopping place’ - due to the closure of the local pub and uncertainty of it’s proposed future- appears to be working well, so please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.

THE CROSS INN: Back by popular demand are “Release the Geese” a well known and well supported group, who will be returning to play at the Cross Inn, a pub with a heart, in the heart of the village. Playing from 9,00pm onwards, why not come early, enjoy a delicious meal here, settle down and prepare to be entertained. The food is good, the beverages are brilliant and of a wide variety and the congeniality is second to none!. So come along and be a part of it.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 21st Easter 6 at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. A Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you'd like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it's of interest to you, - it's of interest to us. it's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - Spring is now officially here, despite our changeable weather, so many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I'd love to hear from you and to help 'spread the word' on your behalf.

