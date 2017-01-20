GRAND QUIZ EVENING: In the Hall last Saturday a full complement of eight teams got the evening off to a good start, with plenty of lively conversation before the arrival of the excellent fish and chips supper. Responsibility for setting and posing of quiz questions had again been shared by Frank Langrish and Bob Turgoose, who succeeded in challenging our collective memories throughout the evening, alternately delighting and exasperating us. In a well-fought contest, the Wheeler family team emerged as clear winners. Congratulations! We were all very grateful to Frank and Celia for making all the arrangements and to members of the Hall Management Committee for their hard work in the Hall (and kitchen) on this most successful and enjoyable Quiz Evening.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am.

MOBILE LIBRARY: It’s Udimore’s turn again for a visit this Wednesday morning (January 25), between 11.15 and 11.45am in the Hall car park. Please support it, if you can!

NEW YEAR’S BRUNCH: Next Saturday (28th January) the Friends of St Mary’s look forward to welcoming many of you to a leisurely breakfast in the Hall, the perfect way to start the weekend! It will be served between 9.30 and 11.30am, with an appetising choice on the menu: bacon, egg, sausage and beans, with tea and toast, for £8; or a continental breakfast, for £5.

DIGGING UP THE PAST: Tickets are now available for Sue Lee’s talk on Archaeology on Saturday February 18, from 3 to 5pm, in the Hall. They cost £7.50 (including tea and cake) and may be reserved by ringing any of the following 01424882... numbers: 657, 025, 206, 681, 948 or 774; or 01424 883246; or 01797 223055.

THANKS: Maria Bridgland has asked me to write on her behalf to express her gratitude to the many people who have given her their support during the last few weeks. For the last month of his life Tony couldn’t have been more sympathetically and skilfully cared for than he was by the staff of Glottenham Manor nursing home, Robertsbridge. After his death there, the many arrangements that had to be made in a very short time would have been impossible without the prompt cooperative assistance of the doctor there, the staff at Ellis Brothers and Father Martin Harper. Their combined efforts culminated in a moving, sensitive funeral service and interment only nine days later. St Mary’s Church was full, itself a tribute to Tony, Duncan Reid arranged the music most appropriately and Father Martin gave a fitting and appreciative eulogy. At the King’s Head afterwards Trevor and Jan had laid on a sumptuous buffet. To all these people, and to the many others who sent their condolences, and who have called on her since then to keep her company, Maria would like to express her warmest thanks.

