Westfield’s Annual Parish Assembly: was very well supported last week, with a good number of village organisations bringing displays. Hopefully the ideas for using redundant telephone boxes will result in some creative suggestions for the newly acquired Westfield box. A paramedic talked us through the use of the village defibrillator, and hopefully people are now confident that they can help in an emergency. Vice-Chairman Hamish Monro gave a short report about the work of the Parish Council during the past year. The Rose Bowl for community service was awarded jointly to Min and Dan Stratford and Sarah Jones for their work with the youth club. Certificates of thanks were presented to Ann and Malcolm Stocker, who have organised Love in a Box for many years, Nik and Rosemary Wiggins for their help with the youth club, Patrick Edwards of The New Inn for his support of community events, and Toby Walsh for looking after the War Memorial. Re-elected County Councillor Carl Maynard talked briefly about the ongoing plans for the A21/A28, and many of the questions following were predictably concerned with traffic, hedges, road signs – although, as ever, there were no simple answers.

Westfield WI: invites you to their Fashion Show in the Parish Hall this afternoon, May 19 from 2-4pm, when Bonmarché will be showing off their new range of fashions, modelled by our local ladies. This is a return visit by popular request. Entrance is £2, including tea and cake, and proceeds will go to the Sara Lee Trust.

Westfield Parish Lunch Club: meets next Friday, May 26 at 12.45 for 1pm in the Parish Hall. The club provides a 2-course home cooked meal at a cost of £3.50 for those who are over 55 years old or disabled and living in Westfield Parish. For catering purposes, please let Co-ordinator Doreen know if you would like to book a place by ringing 01424 751417. New members are needed, and you will find a warm welcome.

The village fete: is only three weeks away! This will be on Saturday, June 10 on the Parish Field from 12.30pm. Annie Nijhuis is co-ordinating events and bookings on behalf of Westfield Community Association, so get in touch with her on 01424 754337 if you would like any information or want to book a stall. You can download the booking form for stallholders is on the village website. John Barnett is appealing for books, magazines, DVDs of vinyl for the WCA book stall. Please contact him 07540163592 if you have any sellable items.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.

