PARISH CHURCH NEWS: On Thursday last week a churchyard working party formed of ten members of the congregation gathered and undertook some much needed work to bring some order back to parts of Whatlington churchyard. Parts of the churchyard are left for wildlife, but management is nevertheless needed to prevent hedges etc. becoming overgrown. The weeds, as in the garden seem to grow apace and so these have seen an application of weedkiller where appropriate.

Moving on to details of this week’s church service, we will be holding a Songs of Praise service at 6pm, with the theme of Pentecost and the Holy Ghost with some well known hymns and light refreshments following the service. As always everyone is welcome and additional car parking will be available at the village hall.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.