Water Safety campaign launched by Wave as summer holidays start

A new water safety campaign has been launched as the school summer holidays get underway.

The Sea Safe campaign is a joint initiative between the RNLI and Sussex based Wave Leisure Trust.

More than 2,000 people were rescued from the seas around the South East Coast in 2016.

One of the incidents which prompted the campaign was the incident in which seven men sadly drowned at Camber Sands, near Rye last year.

The campaign will tackle the subject of sea safety and making sure the community of East Sussex knows how to swim and have the knowledge to stay safe when on the beach, in the sea or having fun in the river or swimming pool.

The key aims for the campaign are understanding lifeguard flags, knowing what the swimming rules are and, most importantly, knowing how to float and tread water for three minutes or more.

From July until September, Wave will be hosting a series of classes and informative, fun, interactive sessions for the summer holidays at Wave’s swimming pools across the South East.

Wave’s CEO, Duncan Kerr added: “Through the Sea Safe – Water Aware campaign we, along with the RNLI, want to help educate children and their parents on how to behave in a safe, but fun way in and around water not only during the summer, but at all times of year. The skills and practical knowledge the sessions will provide may, one day, save a life.”

Details about the Sea Safe classes can be found at www.waveleisure.co.uk.

