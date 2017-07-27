Democracy is what we want

From: Carole Woodland, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

At the last full council, Maynard asked what Bexhill wanted from Rother which they were not already being given. Well, as about half the residents of Rother live in Bexhill, a Leader of the Council who comes from Bexhill and who will speak out for the town, for a start.

A Cabinet with more representatives from Bexhill who are truly representative of their wards and who can vote freely expressing the wishes of their electors without fear of party reprisals if they don’t toe the party line and vote as directed by the Leader would also be good.

But, of course a postal vote for all residents of Bexhill in Stage 2 is what we want right now. What is the point of residents of Bexhill voting for Conservative councillors who vote as directed by the Leader and deny residents control over their town by refusing to give them a postal vote at Stage 2? They always have money for their vanity schemes.

Let us not have china nodding dogs in the Cabinet.

Let us have democracy.