Election comes as no surprise

From: Stephen Jackson, Cantelupe Road, Bexhill

So, the Americans have dropped the biggest non-nuclear bombs in history on Afghanistan – a war crime by any other name.

The real significance of the event is that it shatters Donald Trump’s election promise to row back on US instruments in world affairs.

Trump could well prove to be a one-term President as a result – a triumph for the military-industrial complex which runs America.

Meanwhile, the calling of a ‘snap’ election here in the UK comes as no surprise having been on the cards for months.

It does, of course, contain a trap since any party campaigning against the result of the EU referendum will get hammered.

In any case, Labour is vulnerable because it was Labour voters who tipped the balance in defiance of the party’s line.

The Tories are less so because even though they opposed Brexit, it is an open secret that they have never loved the EU. On the world stage, however, UK elections have little impact.

There is still a tendency towards sabre-rattling and delusions of empire, with ludicrous promises and claims of being a ‘global player’. Yawn!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.