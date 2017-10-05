Help preserve K6 phone boxes

From: Graham Wanstall, Dover, Kent

For over 25 years, I have campaigned to save the best of our K6 Jubilee telephone kiosks.

So many have bene lost and BT are removing many more.

Operational K6 red telephone boxes that have a working telephone are now fairly rare.

One example is the K6 opposite the village shop in Winchelsea.

It’s been there for at least 75 years.

Sadly, nobody in the ancient town of Winchelsea seems to care about it?

It is little used and the house next to it allows growth all over one side of it, so it can hardly be seen. It needs a bit of simple TLC.

A call is now 60p for a whole half an hour so I urge locals to use it before BT take the phone out.

If 30 people in the town used it just once a month, it would pay for its keep.

It is sad people do not see it as part of their British heritage as a George VI K6 phone box.