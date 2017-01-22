LETTER: Absurd to spend money this way

I could not believe the headlines of the Battle Observer and thought it was an error until reading details of the proposed expenditure of Battle Town Council on the inside page.

It is quite unbelievable and quite absurd that they could contemplate spending our money in this way.

This is the real world where numerous residents in Battle and Netherfield are struggling financially already.

It is the lovely town of Battle we are talking about, not some London suburb.

I have been a resident since the 60s both professionally and personally.

I was a Battle town councillor for some ten years, standing down in 2012, serving on both estate and planning using both my personal and professional knowledge.

They should be more open about their planned allocation of £22,500 for the recreation ground.

Are no grants/match funding schemes available?

Why push it through and then ask for our opinion?

I believe that every household will receive a questionnaire regarding the recreation ground.

Please have your say, but this is putting the cart before the horse as Battle Town Council has already included this amount in the precept.

Why are there no contingency funds for repairs to The Almonry, a lovely old listed building?

Why are there no grants available for their shopping list on all items? Have all avenues been explored?

My late husband was town mayor and was proud and privileged to wear the mayoral chain in whatever the state.

It would seem that Battle Town Council has rather overstepped the mark and could have their knuckles rapped.

Thelma Walker-Farr

Isherwood

Battle

