LETTER: Event made our town sparkle

We are now well into our normal routines for 2017 and Christmas is already a distant memory.

I am writing as someone who has lived and worked in Rye and the surrounding area for most of my life and was so proud to see our town completely transformed on December 10, 2016 for the Rye Tales of Old Christmas Festival.

I am in awe that a group of volunteers have worked so hard throughout the year in order for us all to enjoy this amazing day from the Christmas markets, the festive races, Father Christmas arriving into Rye with live reindeer and elves - the list of events is endless, each one making the 10th such a special day.

My own children grew up in Rye when the town held Christmas events and the memories they hold of this are special.

What this group of volunteers have done is created new memories for my grandchildren and all the families that came out for this Christmas spectacular.

The cost of everything was so reasonable for every pocket and a great day could be enjoyed regardless of how much money people had to spend.

We have our problems and issues within Rye but this is such a positive annual event to see a huge amount of the towns people having a great day and creating such a strong community feeling within the town.

On a personal note I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in making the town sparkle on that day.

I am sure as most I do not take into account the amount of organisation that goes on from early in the year and throughout but please lets all continue to support this wonderful event.

So looking forward to December 9, 2017.

Janet Sinclair

New Road

Rye

