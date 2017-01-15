LETTER: If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it

Huw Merriman (MP for Bexhill and Battle) is pleased that the independent Rail Safety Regulator has bowed to his pressure and produced a report (rather rapidly, you might think) that states Southern will be ‘meeting the standards required for this technology’ if the new operating systems are introduced.

He says this includes the claim that ‘allowing drivers to use cameras as the train moves along the platform is an enhancement....’.

Personally I’d prefer that the driver was looking in front, just as we do when we are driving.

He is still ignoring the fact that the workforce (unions as he would see it) and the passengers, are quite happy with the current arrangements of drivers and guards.

If safety will not be actually improved and ‘jobs and pay for rail staff have been guaranteed for years to come’, then what is the purpose of the changes?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. So why bring in this new working system?

I think I know the reason but I would like Mr. Merriman to spell it out please.

John Gately

Harold Terrace

Battle

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.