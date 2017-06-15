Other areas need attention as well

From: Paul Hoggarth, Marley Lane, Battle

Councillor Field has overlooked the continuing parking on the recently repainted double yellow lines and on the pavement at the junction of Upper Lake and Marley Lane when she congratulated those involved in the improvement to High Street parking.

24-hour illegal parking continues unabated at this junction despite the clear new lines. Vehicles are parked on the pavement all day every day. Vehicles turning into the top of Marley Lane are forced to mount the pavement to avoid approaching traffic which has no spaces to pull into due to illegal parking.

These pavements are used by many pedestrians including children going to and from school, kerb stones are loosened by lorries travelling over them.

This is a risky junction made worse by the illegal behaviour of drivers who take absolutely no notice of the law.

Time for some action here as well as the High Street.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.