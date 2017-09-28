Plan should not have approval

From: John Townsend, Hampden Close, Battle

So the leaked news about the Claverham Way building of 62 houses is official.

Rother District Council has given the go ahead to the development by eight votes to four.

There are two main thoughts here. Firstly, such a development should not have been allowed to go ahead in an area of such historic beauty.

Secondly, the development is inherently dangerous on the small narrow local roads on the Tollgates Estate.

Culminating with the arrival on to an already dangerous junction to the North Trade Road, shall we say 60 plus more cars using the junction, with cars already parking on grass verges and double yellow lines, vision is already extremely poor.

What made Rother make such a catastrophic decision?

Were there incentives of some sort? Was Claverham School consulted properly about the new added dangers for the pupils?