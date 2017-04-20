Tribute to a true hero is humbling

From: Pamela Worthington, Church Lane, Skegness

My thanks and appreciation to the citizens of Bexhill, in regards to the statue in Bexhill Cemetery of fireman Sydney Albert Wise, my grandfather.

My husband and I visited his grave some years ago. I felt very humble, knowing the people had been so generous to have a commemorative statue erected in his memory.

I have obtained a lot of literature concerning my grandfather regarding his funeral, and also the service held for him in 2014. It was forwarded to my cousin, via your fire station manager John Owen, who revealed an amount of information I was unaware of. I was just truly amazed and very touched.

On a closing note, this young man Sydney Albert Wise, was not a footballer, earning vast amounts of money, or a rock star. He was a man who was a true hero and paid the price, doing his job. I feel very humble to think I am his granddaughter, and of his blood.

Look after your firemen Bexhill, bless them all.

