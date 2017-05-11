Hughton refuses to make wholesale changes as Albion prepare for Premier League

Chris Hughton has guaranteed there will not be wholesale changes to his Brighton & Hove Albion squad as they build for the Premier League.

The Seagulls manager, while admitting they will recruit over the summer, is adamant that he is keen to keep the team spirit of his close-knit group of players.

Hughton has said multiple times over the season that the special bond in the changing room is what drove them to promotion this season and he is keen to keep that.

The Championship runners-up have already been linked with big names such as John Terry, Jermain Defoe and even - audaciously - Manchester City ace Yaya Toure.

That will be part and parcel of the summer rumour mill, but there is no doubt that there will be comings and goings at the Amex as Brighton prepare for their return to the top-flight.

Hughton, however, said: “We are very conscious that you cannot make wholesale changes, part of the reason we have been the team we have the past couple of seasons is that it is a wonderful group who work very hard for each other.

“What we have to do is recruit well enough, certainly there will not be wholesale changes, be we do need to recruit well with the right types that won’t take too much away from what we have already got, but will give us a better quality squad.”