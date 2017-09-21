Bexhill ace shines in England victory

Teenage bowls talent Ajay Morphett helped England to victory over Wales in an under-18 Test match last weekend.

The 16-year-old from Bexhill won both of his matches as England recorded a convincing 17-7 win in a two-day fixture held at Clevedon BC, Somerset.

Morphett, of Spartan & Lakeside BC, was involved in a remarkable triples match on Saturday morning. He, Adam Pitfield and Liam Harris scored a six on the very first end against Ben Matthews, Ryan Davies and Eric Hughes, but needed a five on the last to scrape home 22-21.

The fours on Sunday morning was also a good contest. Jack Larter, Morphett, Louis McCubbin and Harris beat Jack Breen, Isestyn Williams, Hughes and Davies 19-15.

A high standard of play was displayed by players from both sides and England great David Bryant CBE attended on both days to give his support to the young players.

It was the second successive year that former Bexhill Academy pupil Morphett has been part of the victorious England side against Wales having also played in the 2016 match at Barry Athletic BC.

Morphett and family will be clocking up yet more miles this coming weekend as heads to Royal Leamington Spa for a trial for next year’s England under-18 team.