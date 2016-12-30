Olympic hockey stars receive MBEs in New Year Honours

The Olympic Team GB Hockey team, including Maddie Hinch, Sophie Bray and Laura Unsworth, have been given MBEs in the New Year Honours.

Hinch, who's family live in West Chiltington, and East Grinstead players Bray and Unsworth, receive the honour along with the rest of the hockey team which won gold in Rio.

Sophie Bray

The team captain Kate Richardson-Walsh receives an OBE.

Gold medal-winning distance runner Mo Farah, 33, gets a knighthood for services to athletics while tennis world number one Andy Murray, 29, who also won gold at Rio, gets his knighthood for services to tennis and charity. Heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill becomes a dame.

Max Whitlock, 23, who claimed gold on the pommel and floor, as well as winning an all-around bronze, is honoured with an MBE for services to gymnastics.

In a year that saw Team GB bring home a record-breaking haul of medals from the Rio Olympics, many athletes have been honoured, and some upgraded after being recognised following the London 2012 Games.

Laura Unsworth

Champion rower Katherine Grainger, 41, the first female Olympian to win five medals at five Games, becomes a dame for services to rowing and charity.

Two married sporting couples have also been honoured, with cycling stars Jason and Laura Kenny being upgraded to CBEs for services to the sport.