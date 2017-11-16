Eurovision Song Contest: ‘The Nation Decides’ in Brighton - how to get your tickets

Brighton will be hosting the UK national selection for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in February.

‘Eurovision: You Decide’ will be held on Wednesday February 7 at the Brighton Dome, hosted once again by Mel Giedroyc who will be joined by Swedish Eurovision winner Måns Zelmerlöw.

The UK was represented by Lucie Jones this year and she picked up the country’s best placing for some time.

And at Brighton the search will be on for her successor at the Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal

Eurovision: You Decide 2018 will be broadcast live on BBC Two on Wednesday that evening.

Back in 1974 Brighton hosted the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest which saw ABBA burst on to the scene, winning with Waterloo.

The Februaryt 90-minute show will feature performances of six brand new songs. The performers will take to the stage in a bid to impress both the viewers at home and a professional jury. They will compete for the honour of representing the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the show are now on sale - via the Brighton Dome website.