Reggae pioneers bring sunshine music to Bexhill

One of the best-known ska and rocksteady vocal groups Toots And The Maytals plus support Captain Accident is coming to Bexhill this summer.

Toots And The Maytals will perform live at the De La Warr Pavilion on Friday July 21 - tickets cost £9.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The band has been working together since the 1960s, and is a long established legend in the world of Reggae, even credited with having coined the term on their 1968 single ‘Do The Reggay’. Frontman Toots Hibbert’s soulful vocal style has been compared to Otis Redding, and led him to be named one of the 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone magazine. Island Records founder Chris Blackwell commented: “The Maytals were unlike anything else...sensational, raw and dynamic.”

Their sound is a unique, original combination of Gospel, Ska, Soul, Reggae and Rock.

Nominated five-times for a Grammy award, Toots And the Maytals won Best Reggae album in 2005 with True Love. The album featured classic hits alongside popular and legendary artists including Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, No Doubt, Ben Harper, The Roots and Shaggy. They remain touring and recording with huge success.

Captain Accident is a reggae/ska/soul artist who creates a unique blend of soulful lovers rock, roots reggae, ska, dub and rocksteady at his home studio in Cardiff. This sound is then brought to life on stage with the help of a collective of musicians known as The Disasters. With soulful vocals, soaring twin guitars and a truly infectious groove, there’s no standing still when Captain Accident and his companions hit the stage.