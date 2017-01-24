Riotous comedy is Stables smash

The Stables Theatre kicks off its 2017 season in uproarious style with a production of the smash West End and Broadway hit One Man Two Guvnors.

The play first opened at the National Theatre in 2011 with James Cordon giving an award-winning performance in the role of Frances Henshall.

The Stables will once again be one of the first companies to bring a West End hit to the amateur stage when its version opens next Friday (February 4).

One Man Two Guvnors was written by Richard Bean and based on the 18th century Italian play A Servant of Two Masters, by Carlo Goldoni.

Based in 1960s Brighton, it revolves around the antics of portly chancer Francis Henshall and a host of colourful characters.

Fired from his skiffle band, Francis becomes separately employed by two men – Roscoe Crabbe, a gangster, and Stanley Stubbers, an upper class twit.

Francis tries to keep the two from meeting, in order to avoid each of them learning that Francis is also working for someone else.

Complicating events, Roscoe is really Rachel Crabbe in disguise, her twin brother Roscoe having been killed by her boyfriend, who is none other than Stanley.

Adding further to the complex intrigue is local mobster Charlie the Duck, who has arranged his daughter Pauline’s engagement to Roscoe despite her preference for over-the-top amateur actor Alan Dangle.

The confusion is compounded by several letters, a very heavy trunk, several unlucky audience “volunteers”, an extremely doddery waiter and Francis’ pursuit of his twin passions: Dolly, Charlie’s feminist bookkeeper, and food.

One Man Two Guvnors is directed by Christopher Lacey and stars, among others, Kitson Wellard, Nick Griffith, Bill Allender, Phil Blurton, Zola Thomas, Rob Dyer and Claire Bolt.

It runs from Friday February 3 to Saturday February 11, with a matinee on Sunday February 5; No performance Monday February 6. Tickets cost £8 for Stables members, £13 non-members, £10 under-18s and groups, and can be bought online at www.stablestheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01424 423221.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.