Battle pre-school manager ‘proud and overwhelmed’ at outstanding Ofsted report

The manager of a pre-school in Battle said she felt ‘proud and overwhelmed’ after it received the top possible rating from Ofsted inspectors.

Caterpillar Pre-School of Battle Baptist Church was deemed to be ‘outstanding’ in all inspected areas when it was visited by Ofsted in July.

In a report published a few weeks later, inspectors said: “The manager and staff are extremely ambitious and committed to providing an environment where children thrive and make rapid progress from their starting points. Staff place a sharp focus on monitoring children’s learning to offer rich, varied and imaginative experiences to engage and motivate children to learn.”

Georgia Dowling, pre-school manager, said: “I am so proud and overwhelmed at such a great result for the pre-school. We’ve worked extremely hard over the last few years, and it really is a privilege to lead such a dedicated team of people.”

Ed Jones, Pastor of Battle Baptist Church and pre-school trustee, said: “To hear the outcome following the recent inspection was such wonderful news and a real affirmation for Georgia and her team. As a church we are so proud of all Caterpillar Pre-School offers as part of this community and the tireless work the team continues to put in, enabling the best provision be offered to every child who comes through the doors. Being awarded ‘outstanding’ from Oftsed only confirms what I see evident day in day out in regards to all that takes place within the setting. A massive well done!”

Jenny Dudgeon, chairman of Caterpillar Pre-School’s management committee, added: “We are so delighted that Caterpillar Pre-school has managed to retain its outstanding grading at a time when it is becoming more and more difficult to gain that recognition from Ofsted as standards are raised.

“Our thanks go to all the staff who work so well as a team, helping each and every child to thrive and reach their potential.

“We are grateful to God for all he provides and thank him for his faithfulness to us.”

The report also said the pre-school’s ‘partnership with parents is exceptional’, adding: “The manager and staff go beyond expectations to provide a positive learning environment.”

To view the full report, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY446923.