Tractor batteries and truck stolen from farms in Rye

Thefts have been reported to police at three farms in Rye.

A double cab pick-up truck worth £2,500 was stolen from a farm in East Guldeford, Rye, police confirmed.

Police news

The theft was reported to police on Monday, April 1.

The truck was described as a Mitsubishi L200 model coloured black and grey.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference number 0371 01/05/2019.

A farmer in Udimore, Rye, spotted intruders putting batteries into the back of their truck which were believed to have been stolen from an outbuilding, police said.

Any witnesses should contact police quoting 0918 01/05/2019.

A tractor battery worth £125 was also stolen from a farm in East Guldeford Rye, police said.

Contact police quoting 1163 02/05/2109 with information.

