Battle care home improves to be rated ‘good’ by inspectors

A Battle care home has made a series of improvements to be rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection, writes Harry Trend.

Abbey Lodge in Hastings Road was previously deemed to ‘require improvement’ but following visits by the health watchdog on January 17 and 22, it received a ‘good’ rating in a report published this month.

The home provides care and support for up to 18 people living with past and present mental health needs, and people who are living with a dementia. It was rated ‘good’ in all areas except leadership, where it was said to still ‘require improvement’.

The report stated: “Following the last inspection, we met with the provider and registered manager. The provider sent us an action plan and regular updates on the progress being made to ensure the regulations were being met. At this inspection we found a number of improvements had been made and the regulations had been met. We asked the provider to make further improvements to ensure people’s records were consistently well completed.”

The report commended staff for being “kind and caring” and said that “relatives were made to feel welcome and encouraged to stay.”

It added: “Staff training had been developed and improved and now ensured staff received a varied programme to provide them with the skills required to support people safely and effectively.

“The registered manager was well thought of and supportive to people and staff.

“Quality assurance systems helped to identify where improvements were needed across the service.

“Staff were kind and treated people with respect, promoted their individuality and independence whenever possible.”

