Plan will influence the future of Rye – here’s how you can have your say on it

People are being given the chance to have their say on a plan which will influence the future of Rye.

A final version of Rye Town Council’s Neighbourhood Plan, which identifies sites for future development in the town, has been submitted to Rother District Council for formal consultation.

Residents, landowners, local organisations, developers and other interested parties can submit representations relating to the plan from Friday, November 16.

Representations received by the deadline of Friday, January 11 2019 will be passed to an independent examiner who will make a recommendation on whether the plan should progress to a local referendum.

If a referendum were held and resulted in a majority vote in favour, the plan would become part of the district council’s statutory development plan and would be a key document with which planning applications in the town are determined.

Cllr Gillian Johnson, Rother District Council cabinet member for strategic planning, said: “The Neighbourhood Plan is an important document which will shape how Rye develops in the future.

“I’d encourage people in the town to take a look and advise them to submit any representations before the deadline.”

Copies of the plan and supporting documents can be viewed online at www.rother.gov.uk/Rye-Neighbourhood-Plan or in person at Rye Library, in High Street, or at the Town Hall, in Bexhill.

People can make their views known by submitting a representation form online. Alternatively representations on the relevant form downloaded from the district council website can be made by email to ryenp.reps@rother.gov.uk or by post to the Service Manager-Strategy and Planning, Rother District Council, Town Hall Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3JX.

All representations must be received by the district council no later than 4.30pm on Friday, January 11 2019. Full details of how to submit the forms are set out on the council’s website and at Rye Library and Bexhill Community Help Point at the Town Hall.

