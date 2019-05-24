Woman airlifted with serious injuries after A28 collision

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a collision between two cars and a minibus, according to the ambulance service.

The collision happened on the A28 Tenterden Road and is affecting traffic both ways from Mounts Lane to Halden Lane.

Reports say the road is closed and there is queuing traffic as a result.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm that we were called shortly before 8.15am today to reports of an RTC involving two cars and a minibus at the junction of Tenterden Road and Rolvenden Hill, Rolvenden.

“Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team, (HART), have attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“A woman from one of the cars has suffered serious injuries and has been treated before being airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London. The minibus was carrying a number of children, two of which have been taken to William Harvey Hospital for precautionary reasons and further checks.”

See more:

Police name man who fell from Hastings town centre car park

Hastings town centre road closed as paramedics attend incident

Motorcyclist who died in A21 collision was ‘looking forward’ to ride out in Rye