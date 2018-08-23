Rye take step closer to title triumph

Rye Cricket Club’s first team returned to winning ways by defeating Mayfield seconds in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera.

The 45-run victory at The Salts on Saturday has kept Rye 30 points clear at the top of Sussex Cricket League Division Four East with two games remaining.

Rye could clinch promotion when they travel to Crowhurst Park this coming Saturday and if results go their way, the league title might be secured too. It seems likely, though, that top spot will not be decided until the final round of matches on Saturday September 1.

See also: * Rye remain top despite first defeat

* Rye win again to go 50 points clear

* Rye ace bags hat-trick in latest win



Concepts of Rye man of the match Tom Williams led the way with 90 not out, carrying his bat throughout the 45 overs. He shared a partnership of 136 with Dan Seabrook (50) as Rye scored 233-5 batting first.

Mayfield were dismissed for 178 in reply, with Harry Smeed (4-29) and Ben Clifton (2-32) the pick of the Rye bowlers. Steve Harman (52) offered resistance at the midway point in Mayfield’s innings until falling to a fine catch by Mickey Toomey.

Standings (all played 16 matches): 1 RYE 378pts, 2 Rottingdean 348, 3 Buxted Park 327, 4 St Peters 327, 5 Glynde & Beddingham 303, 6 CROWHURST PARK 247, 7 Hellingly 225, 8 Mayfield II 206, 8 9 Cuckfield II 198, 10 Bells Yew Green 198.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)